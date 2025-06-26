Hot, humid...and stormy for a while

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – More evening showers and storms are in the forecast with the activity winding down as we get closer to midnight. After that, some fog will form. It will be a mild and muggy night...and that will lead to another hot and humid day on Friday. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s...not as hot as we have been. But still above average. Partly sunny skies are on tap to end the work week. More mainly PM showers/storms are a good bet for Friday too. And just like Wednesday and Thursday, any storm that develops may pack a punch with wind, hail, heavy rain, and a lot of thunder/lightning.

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday look similar. Both days will remain hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Both days will see a mix of sun and clouds. And both days will have passing t-showers in the forecast. The best chance to see (and hear) storms this weekend will be in the afternoon and evening hours. So, it will not be a washout by any means this weekend, but after lunchtime make sure to keep your eye to the sky.

Looking ahead to next week

The weather will remain unsettled through the middle of the week. That means daily scattered showers and storms, with Tuesday perhaps looking a bit wetter/stormier than Monday or Wednesday. A frontal boundary may actually finally cross the area, allowing for a change in air mass by late next week. So, drier air may return by Thursday and Friday!

Temperatures will stay above average, but next week does NOT look as hot as this week. Temperatures on Monday will reach near 90, then the upper 80s should come back on Tuesday and Wednesday. And the humidity may lessen a bit later next week too, allowing us to perhaps feel a little more comfortable.

