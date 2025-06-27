Same air mass = same forecast

Weekend weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Not much looks to change for us this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will start out dry with patchy fog and/or hazy sun, but as the clouds bubble up in the afternoon, better chances for scattered showers and storms will again enter the picture. And that chance for rain will continue into the evening hours before ending. A few storms this weekend may pack a punch with torrential downpours, thunder/lightning, wind, and maybe even some hail. We are NOT talking washouts this weekend by any means, but after lunchtime keep your eye to the sky.

It will remain hot and humid all weekend long with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.

Next week’s forecast

The unsettled weather will likely stay with us through early next week. Monday will be similar to the weekend in that we will have a continued chance for mainly PM, passing t-showers. However, a cold front will finally move through the area on Tuesday bringing even more showers and storms. Tuesday could be our most active weather day. But behind that frontal boundary, a little change in air mass is coming. We’ll have a chance to dry out a bit and the humidity will finally lessen a bit. Both Wednesday and Thursday look dry at this point, with a few more storms returning by next Friday.

Temperatures next week will start close to 90 before we fall into the 80s for a brief period. By the end of next week, temperatures should again climb into the lower 90s.

