Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures return to the 80s for most of Southwest Virginia. A few of us see the 90s, but showers and storms may limit how hot we get.

Today

The overall setup for the day continues to bring moisture into the region ahead of a front.

Today

The risk for severe weather is a level 1/5 risk for most, but a level 2/5 risk is now in place for Lexington and parts of Lynchburg. A few strong storms are likely to form this afternoon.

Today

The highest threat for the day is the risk for flash flooding. A level 2/4 risk is in place for all of Southwest Virginia.

We could also see some gusty winds and small hail embedded in a few of the stronger storms developing.

Today

Here is a look at futurecast at 1:00pm today. Isolated showers and storms begin to pop up around this time.

1pm Today

By 4:00pm, the coverage is a little more scattered with heavy pockets of rain developing.

4pm Today

Showers continue to move east through the late evening and night with some storms continuing to trek along.

12am Tomorrow

Isolated showers/storms continue into the first half of Wednesday, but shortly after we begin to clear up and warm up.

Dryer air will be building in for the rest of the work week. Making for a more comfortable feel to the air.

Later this week

