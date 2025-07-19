Stormy Saturday Ahead

Roanoke, VA – After some particularly strong storms Friday, we’ll be in for more of the same today later in the afternoon and evening.

Greatest threats- flooding, wind damage, lightning

A warm front begins to lift into northern Virginia around 1 to 2 pm, which will lead to more heat and moisture flowing into the region. That provides the fuel for storm development later in the day.

average

Thunderstorms that develop will consist of ample lightning, frequent downpours, and damaging wind gusts. There is a chance some smaller hail could fall east of the I-81 corridor, where the greatest risk for severe weather lies.

Storms and rainfall continue into the evening hours, but will wrap up after sunset.

this afternoon

Tomorrow, rainfall coverage decreases considerably. the New River Valley appears to have the greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side, but the risk is much lower than today.

A similar pattern follows Monday, with isolated storms developing in the Lynchburg and Southside zones. Most of these develop later in the afternoon, and wrap up in the early evening hours.

After that? Well. We FINALLY start getting clearer weather. There’s a chance for an isolated shower following a cold front early Tuesday, but the chance is very low. The weather will feel refreshing Tuesday and Wednesday, with cooler temperatures throughout the area.

Highs this weekend reside in the upper 80s to low 90s, and then plummet into the low to mid 80s Monday. They drop even further Tuesday down into the upper 70s to low 80s, before quickly heating up to close the week out. Rainfall chances return next weekend as well.

FINALLY clear next week

There is one tropical wave we are watching that is expected to move into the western Atlantic within the next few days. It currently has a 10% chance of formation over the next 48 hours, and a 20% chance over the next week.