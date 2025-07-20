Evening Rain For Sunday

Roanoke, VA – Well it’s National Ice Cream Day and with temperatures in the 90s, it certainly will make for a pretty good day to get a few scoops.

80s and 90s

Most of today will actually end up nice, with rain not expected until about 5-6 PM. That’ll be when a cold front approaches from the north, bringing in heavy rain and some thunderstorms capable of frequent lightning and damaging winds. Most of these storms will die out when approaching the mountains, but any storm that makes it through could be stronger to severe.

sunday

Rain begins tapering off over the next few days, with dry weather expected Tuesday through Friday. Storms return next weekend.

monday

Temperatures today max out in the upper 80s to low 90s, and will cool into the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. The cooldown isn’t long though, as we warm right back up as we head into next weekend.