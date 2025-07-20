More scattered showers and storms greet us to start the work week

Tonight and Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up showers and storms will be possible this evening, with the best chance for rain lying in the mountains. Beyond midnight, some patchy fog may form under variably cloudy skies.

A frontal boundary will impact the area on Monday, bringing more t-showers to the area. While a few showers will be possible in the morning, a better chance for rain/storms arrives in the afternoon and lingers into the early-to-mid evening hours. A few storms may pack a punch, but the biggest concern on Monday is the threat for localized flooding. The ground is pretty saturated from days and days of wet weather. It will remain humid with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Brief cool down with clearer skies soon

While Tuesday may still see a few leftover showers or storms, most of us will be dry. And with high pressure returning, all of us will be dry under mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will go down for a bit too, reaching the low-to-mid 80s on Tuesday and the middle 80s on Wednesday. The humidity levels look reasonable for a change as well these two days. However, on Thursday, temperatures will rise into the lower 90s...and will only continue to go up from there.

Late week into next weekend

The heat is on BIG-TIME again Friday through at least Sunday. Temperatures all three days will top out in the middle 90s. Oh...and the humidity will return too (so enjoy this little reprieve from the high heat and humidity this week!!). Alongside this oppressive air mass will also come more daily, mainly PM storms. The chance for t-showers is higher on Saturday and Sunday than Friday. So, the unsettled weather looks to come back again by next weekend.

