And the beat goes on...

Weather Authority Alert Days continue

ROANOKE, Va. – The high heat and high humidity will stick around for us through mid-week. Heat index values (feel-like temperatures) will be over 105 in some areas (mainly east) through Wednesday.

Weather outlook

Any leftover t-showers will taper off this evening with some fog possible later on. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight and it will be quite warm and muggy with lows in the low-to-mid 70s.

We will remain hot and humid through Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the middle 90s, but it will feel hotter than that. Hazy sunshine will rule the roost for us for the next couple days. And there will be pop-up t-showers around too. But a better chance for showers/storms will arrive on Thursday, potentially lingering into Friday. This cold front will change things up for us by the weekend.

So, yes...there’s good news on the horizon. Temperatures will fall to near 80 on Friday will top out in the upper 70s this weekend! That’s right..cooler, less humid is on the way! And the weekend looks pretty dry too. I cannot rule out a stray shower on Saturday, but most of us will be dry. And Sunday will be mostly sunny all day long. We even look dry into early next week.

Cooler-than-average conditions are expected to stick around for a while after the weekend, if current patterns hold. Stay tuned to the Weather Authority for the latest radar and alert updates.

Captured a crazy sky or wild downpour in your neighborhood? Pin your weather photos and videos with us at wsls.com/pinit/.