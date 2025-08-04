Quiet tonight but not for long

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a stray shower possible late. It will be cool night with patchy fog possible...lows will fall into the low-to-mid 60s.

Tuesday will be a grayer and wetter day. Mainly cloudy skies are in the forecast with scattered showers around. It will not be a washout, however you’re going to want the umbrella handy, not only on Tuesday, but for the rest of the week. Tuesday will remain on the cool side with highs in the middle 70s.

Tropical moisture the rest of the week

Tropical moisture from a coastal low likely impact us for a while. Now, this is NOT Tropical Storm Dexter...he will stay out to sea and not impact us. But this coastal low will bring us passing showers from Wednesday all the way through Friday, with Thursday potentially looking like the wettest day this week. Once again, we are not talking washouts here, but an unsettled, pretty cloudy and at times fairly wet pattern looks to take shape.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side through Thursday, staying in the 70s. However, by Friday we may climb back to near 80 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend

We will continue to warm things up this weekend. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s on Saturday, rising to the middle 80s on Sunday. And by next week we could be back into the 90s.

Rain chances will hang on this weekend too. But, as of now, Saturday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap on both Saturday and Sunday.

Snapped a great weather photo or storm shot? Pin It and share with 10 News at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/!