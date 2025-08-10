Plenty of Sunshine for your Sunday!

Roanoke, VA – Temperatures in the low 80s and sunny skies? I think yes.

We’re going to watch skies clear up throughout the day today, with calm conditions throughout. Temperatures range in the upper 70s to low 80s.

nice!

Tomorrow could bring in some isolated showers with increased cloud cover. Highs will remain very similar to today, lingering around the 80 degree mark.

Tuesday is when we really heat up. Expect temperatures to climb to the mid to upper 80s and persist through the end of the week.

Rainfall chances remain isolated on Tuesday, before becoming more widespread Wednesday through Saturday. Warmer temperatures will likely lead to a few rumbles of thunder from time to time, but not anything severe.

Monday PM

The tropics are starting to become more and more active, with two tropical waves to watch. The first is located in the central Atlantic with a 10% chance of development over the next two days and a 20% chance over the next seven days. This wave of storms is expected to move northward, and does not pose a risk to land.

watching closely

HOWEVER... that disturbance could have an impact on the steering of our second disturbance off the coast of Africa. Showers and thunderstorms have increased off the coast of Africa due a second tropical wave continuing to churn. This wave now has a 30% chance of formation over the next 2 days, and an 80% chance over the next 7 days. Once the center of this storm forms, it’ll be much easier to tell what to expect in terms of the storm’s path. The next name on our list for this year is Erin.