Nice Weekend Ahead!

We’re feeling the heat for the next three days before dramatically cooling down later next week.

There’s a chance for an isolated shower or storm today, but we’ll be largely dry. Temperatures get into the upper 80s, making for a pretty seasonable day, before dropping into the mid to low 80s next week.

A widely unsettled pattern ramps up next week as well, with daily rain chances Monday through Friday.

Currently a powerful Category 4 storm, Erin is currently churning just to the northeast of the Virgin Islands. Initially, this was reported to be a Category 3 storm until NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters found stronger sustained winds this morning.

Erin is expected to pass between the east coast and Bermuda by the middle of next week, and will not make landfall in the United States.

We may see some breezier conditions throughout the state, but the most direct impacts will be felt along the coast. Wave height and rip currents will be rather dangerous, so keep this in mind if you have any plans to go to the beach next week.