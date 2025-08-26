An early taste of fall!

ROANOKE, Va. – It is a beautiful start to our Tuesday as temperatures are in the 50s across the board! We slowly warm up thanks to lots of sunshine beginning the day.

Keeping Clear

Afternoon temperatures will be about 7 to 10 degrees cooler than average. Most spots in the region stay in the mid to upper 70s, with a couple of spots reaching the 80-degree mark.

This Afternoon

The surface setup for the day is the reason our temperatures are on the cooler side. Dry, cool, and continental air from up north is being pushed in the region and will continue to be pushed into the region for the next couple of days.

Today

This early taste of fall is a reminder that we are less than a month away from the real thing!

27 Days

Calm conditions last all week as we are tracking another front that looks to prolong this early Fall-like stretch of weather.

Calm Week

As a result, the jet stream stays south! Most of the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Midwest will see below normal temperatures all week long!

Keeping South

