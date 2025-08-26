A dry and calm pattern for the next few days

Short term forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – A few more clouds rolled in late this afternoon and will be with us at times through tonight. However, Wednesday will be another beautiful day! Mostly sunny skies are on tap compliments of an area of high pressure. After starting out with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, highs tomorrow will reach the mid-to-upper 70s.

Clouds will again increase a touch Wednesday night. And both Thursday and Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds (probably more sun than clouds). Even though we will see a little more cloud cover, we still look dry both days. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s on Thursday, with the lower 80s in the forecast on Friday.

Long range outlook (including the weekend!)

The weekend does not look too bad for outdoor plans. Saturday might be slightly nicer, but Sunday isn’t terrible by any means. We’ll start the weekend under partly to mostly sunny skies and we will be dry. A few more clouds appear to be in the forecast for Sunday. And while spotty, pop-up showers and/or storms are possible, more of us will stay dry than get wet. That chance for isolated PM t-showers will remain in the forecast early next week as well under partly sunny skies.

Temperatures this weekend and early next week will top out in the mid-to-upper 70s...still below average for this time of year!

