Rain soon to come, but followed by a dry pattern

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting off with today, we will remain to see more fall like temperatures throughout the region. Highs will get to the upper 60s with some areas seeing as high as 70 degrees.

Areas in the New River Valley and Highlands may only get to see those temperatures reach the lower 60s; that said, still very seasonable.

DMA temps

Starting Sunday we will begin to see a higher probability of rain in the area. Showers will be sparse and last throughout the day with the most widespread being around dinner time.

For the most part, that rain will remain pretty light except for some areas in the Southside. Heavier amounts are likely to occur in this region.

Sunday 5pm

The rain chances on Sunday are fueled mainly by a Nor’easter that is currently residing just off the coast of the Carolinas. With that, we could also see wind gusts get up to about 30 mph.

Areas on the coast are currently under a flood watch or advisory, depending on the location, due to the excess rainfall.

sunday

Following this Sunday we will start to return to a dry weather pattern. There is a small chance of some stray showers on Monday mainly in the early hours, but will likely be mostly dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be our warmest days of the week. After that, we will start to cool back down slightly and a return to more fall-like weather.