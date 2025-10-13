Nor’easter impacts east coast but not a big threat here

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve noticed a bit of everything out there lately—sun, clouds, even a few sprinkles—you’re not alone. And tonight, will be partly cloudy with any lingering light showers ending. Patchy fog may form as well. It will be a cool night with lows in the low-to-mid 50s.

And Tuesday will be a brighter day. It won’t be completely sunny outside though as we still could have a few clouds around, but overall, it will be a nice day marked with warm and breezy conditions. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 70s and we could have some gusts over 15-20 mph.

While a Nor’easter off the coastline is making a major impact from New Jersey up to Massachusetts—with strong winds and even coastal flooding—the local effect in Virginia has been much milder. We’ve had a few showers to contend with along with some cloud cover at times. And winds have topped 20-25 mph in spots like Lynchburg, Roanoke, Floyd, Hillsville, Galax, Pulaski, and Hot Springs, but again...no severe impacts are expected for our area.

Rest of the week forecast

The weather looks very nice from Wednesday through Friday even though we will be riding a temperature roller coaster. All three days will be mainly sunny and dry compliments of an area of high pressure.

Temperatures will remain warm on Wednesday reaching the mid-to-upper 70s, but we will cool down on Thursday and Friday. We’ll top out near 70 on Thursday, climbing into the lower 70s on Friday.

Eyes on the weekend

As of now, Saturday looks like the nicer of the two weekend days. We’ll be dry to start the weekend under a mix of sun and clouds. But on Sunday a cold front will impact the region bringing with it a better chance for some passing showers. Sunday will also be mostly cloudy for most of the day.

We will warm up on Saturday, into the upper 70s! But will turn cooler on Sunday (and early next week too), falling into the low-to-mid 70s.

If you capture any interesting weather shots this week—maybe some clearing skies or those breezy afternoons—pin them: Pin It with 10 News!