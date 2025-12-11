Cold temperatures continue with a chance for more snow

ROANOKE, Va. – Wind chill is the big story for the day, with the real feel staying in the 20s for most of the region.

Wind Chill Today

Cold air sticks around the day, but winds slowly fall off as we go hour by hour.

Gusty

Our next weathermaker moves into town later Thursday night. Here is a look at 11 p.m. Thursday with snow showers pushing along the Blue Ridge and NRV.

11pm Tonight

By 9 a.m. Friday, we will see scattered snow showers primarily north of the I-64 corridor and west of the I-77 corridor.

9am Tomorrow

Snow totals don’t look super impressive for most this time around. However, the odds for 1 inch of snow are highest along the Blue Ridge.

Some spots will see between 1 and 2 inches, with a light dusting possible along the I-81 corridor.

1 inch odds

As we head into the weekend, we are tracking yet another front. This will bring another chance of seeing snow showers.

One thing for sure with this weekend front is that temperatures will be frigid after it passes by.

This Weekend

