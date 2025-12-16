Warmer air is returning for the next few days

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday’s setup is what brings near-normal high temperatures back into the region. An area of high pressure situated over the southeast is dragging in warmer and more moist air.

Mid-Week

As a result, we see temperatures reach the upper 40s and low 50s for some later in the day.

Today's Temps

Mostly clear skies through the first half of the night will allow temperatures to cool off quite a bit, with most of the region getting just below freezing.

Tonight

Warmer air continues through the middle of the week before our next front marches in Thursday afternoon and evening. Warmer air will settle in ahead of the front, with slightly cooler air arriving for Friday behind the front.

Later This Week

The Winter Solstice takes place this Sunday! The start of astronomical winter is just around the corner!

This Sunday

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast. A few shots for rain occur between now and next week, with near or slightly above average temperatures returning.

Forecast

