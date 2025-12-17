A significant change on the horizon!

After a bitterly cold start to the month, the second half of December does a complete 180 with a significant warmup.

today

Temperatures today could easily get up into the upper 50s throughout the area, marking a drastic change from what we saw Monday. We’ll have a bit of cloud cover today, but remain dry.

1 am friday

We’re a tad cooler Thursday, as we get into the low 50s throughout the area. That comes in advance of a cold front that’ll pass through overnight into Friday, bringing some rainfall along with it. We’ll be entirely too warm for any kind of snowfall, but could see a wintry mix on the western slopes of the mountains. After sunrise, we’ll actually end up dry, but VERY windy, with gusts as high as 50 MPH possible in the region.

next week

Going into the weekend, we get back into the 50s with clear skies. We’ll have a bit more cloud cover going into next week, with warmer conditions persisting into Christmas.