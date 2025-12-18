Evening showers for your Thursday

Well, we’re officially a week away from Christmas, and the weather looks a bit warmer as we get closer and closer.

thurs 6 pm

Rainfall will arrive in the area by about 3-4 p.m. Thursday, and continue into the overnight hours. Most rain will wrap up before sunrise Friday, with gusty winds following the passage of the front.

fri 3 am

A High Wind Watch is in effect for parts of the region, with Wind Advisories in effect for everywhere west of I-81. Winds could end up gusting to 50 MPH, so be sure you have any decorations fastened down!

tomorrow

The weekend will be nice and dry, with temperatures in the 50s. That continues into the week of Christmas, with a stray shower possible Tuesday and Wednesday.