Strong winds move in behind the rain

ROANOKE, Va. – The big story for the day is by far the wind. High wind warnings are in place for Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Roanoke, Highland, and Nelson Counties. This means winds could reach close to 60mph.

Advisories & Warnings

Friday’s winds will be sustained near 20-30mph across the region. Gusts will be between 30 and 45mph for those under wind advisories.

Gusty Today

Rain pushed through Friday morning along the leading edge of a cold front. As the rain clears and sunny skies build in, our temperatures will actually decline through the day. Here is a look at the hourly trend.

Cooling Down

Temperatures will be near normal this upcoming weekend with clear skies for Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Saturday & Sunday

The Winter Solstice takes place on Sunday! This is the start of Astronomical Winter!

This Sunday

Early indications hint at a warm Christmas this year, thanks to a strong area of high pressure situated over the deep south.

Of Christmas Day

