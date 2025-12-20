Santa is bringing warm weather into our area!

ROANOKE, Va. – Today’s daily high will look higher than what you expect for this time of year, especially considering that tomorrow is our official first day of winter.

That said, this is actually one of the cooler days we will be seeing in our next week’s outlook.

today

Christmas Eve, we will start to see temperatures get up to the 60s, which is roughly 12 degrees above average.

If you think this is warm, just wait and see what Santa has in store for Christmas day.

temps

If you had hopes of a White Christmas, we have some unfortunate news for you. Judging by our temperatures being nearly 20 degrees above the average for a December day, we will be far from any snowfall.

Even in our Highlands region where temperatures are usually on the chillier side, warmer conditions are expected.

temps

Most of next week is looking dry, with the exception of Tuesday. Showers will start overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Rain will be decently widespread throughout the region with the higher elevations having the chance for some freezing rain early on.

futurecast

These showers will last the entirety of the day but will dry up late Tuesday, just in time for Christmas Eve festivities.

futurecast

Once we get over the rain on Tuesday, we will jump into above average temperatures and have some mostly sunny skies for the holidays.

All-in-all, a warm and dry week is ahead of us; make sure to enjoy it!