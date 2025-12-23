Warm and windy conditions return; We have an update on holiday travel!

ROANOKE, Va. – Back into the upper 60s and low 60s Tuesday afternoon, and we’re feeling much like early spring and not winter out there!

High Temps Today

As the temperatures warm, cloud cover declines, and with more sunshine comes an increase in the wind. Gusts will be between 15 and 25 mph later Tuesday.

Today

If you were hoping for a white Christmas, I have bad news for you. It will be exceptionally warm across the majority of the country for the holiday this year.

This Year

Isolated showers are likely on Christmas morning, with a few heavy pockets of rain possible.

Christmas Morning

Mostly cloudy skies stick around for a lot of the day, with clearer skies trying their best to build in.

Forecast

Some spots will see record-breaking high temperatures on Christmas Day this year. Much of the region will be flirting with the 60s and 70s, while the northeast will feature near-normal temperatures.

Very Warm Christmas

