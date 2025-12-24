A warm and muggy start to Christmas Eve: Here’s your full holiday forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve got some super last-minute shopping to do, the weather will once again not get in the way. It will be a bit on the warmer side all day long.

Shopping

Forecast high temperatures are 15-20 degrees warmer than normal for your Christmas Eve.

High Temperatures

And it’s not just Southwest Virginia that’s seeing warmer than normal temperatures; it’s the majority of the country.

Christmas Eve

Santa will have no issue coming to town tonight as mostly cloudy skies build in. However, it may be a little too warm for his liking!

Evening

Isolated to scattered showers move in early on Christmas morning. Here is a look at futurecast at 3 a.m.

3am Christmas Day

Moderate rain continues to push east through tomorrow morning, with some seeing some heavy downpours at times. Conditions will improve as the day goes on, but it will be warm and on the muggy side through most of the day.

7am Christmas Day

We start off Christmas Day with morning lows in the 40s.

Forecast

By the time we get into the afternoon, above-average temperatures have already arrived. Many parts of the country will have the potential to break record high temperatures both today and tomorrow.

Outlook

