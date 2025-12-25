Cloudy Christmas, and a Sunny New Year

Merry Christmas!

Conditions tonight will be relatively calm, before we cool down tomorrow. There is a chance for some showers tomorrow, but it remains isolated at most. The mountains have the best chance of any rainfall development. With a cold air wedge in place, freezing rain is a possibility towards the Alleghany Highlands, but chances are still low.

Temperatures on Friday reside in the 40s for highs, and don’t appear to get much cooler for lows as we warm up going into Saturday. MUCH warmer conditions arrive Saturday, as we get into the 60s, and possibly as high as 70. Once we get to Sunday, our descent into cooler conditions begins with highs dropping into the 50s Sunday afternoon.

Rain is possible once more as we go into Sunday night and early Monday as a strong cold front moves through, bringing dry and bitterly cold air. Winds will begin kicking with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH. with temperatures in the 40s across the region.

Going into the New Year, we’ll end up pretty close to seasonable highs in the upper 40s with sunny skies.