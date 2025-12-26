Warmer Weekend Before Arctic Air Returns

ROANOKE, Va. –

Boxing day starts off cloudy and mild with a few light showers pushing across Southwest Virginia.

Keeping Cloudy

Today’s temperatures slowly warm to near normal. A lot of the region gets into the mid to upper 40s with a few spots spilling over into the low 50s.

Today's Highs

The reason for the shift in the pattern is because of an area of high pressure just off to our north. This is bringing in an easterly wind that is banking up against the mountains.

Cloudier skies, light isolated showers and near normal temperatures are what come of this setup.

Today

As we head into the weekend, the roller coaster continues. Tomorrow features the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies, while Sunday features cloudier skies and slightly cooler temperatures.

Warm

Once we get into next week, a big time cool down occurs. A front pushes through on Monday that will sweep the warmer temperatures and high levels of moisture out of the region.

Next Week

As the year comes to a close, our weather will continue to fluctuate. However, 2026 looks to start off with calm and cool conditions.

Forecast

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.