A warm weekend is here with a chilling twist this week

ROANOKE, Va. – We will return to warm temperatures today, where the entire region will be in the mid-50s at least; that said, most regions will see the 60s.

These temperatures are WELL above average, but don’t get used to it for we will be in for a brutal winter awaking once we approach Monday afternoon.

above avg

Though we will start the day off above average on Monday, by the afternoon those temperatures will start to drop after a strong cold front pushes through the region.

highs

Taking a look at Tuesday you can see the drastic drop in temperatures due to Monday’s cold front. The Roanoke area will do a complete flip-flop.

We will be over 10 degrees below average rather than the above average temperatures we have been seeing.

highs

Along with those cooling temps, there will be some rather intense wind gusts in the afternoon and overnight hours of Monday.

mon 6pm

These gusts will last throughout the morning Tuesday but should calm down towards the afternoon. That said, a wind jacket would be wise for these two days!

tues 6 am

After Tuesday we will return to normal Decemeber conditions just in time for New Year’s Eve on Wednesday.

This weather pattern is expected to last throughout the week, so be prepared for the winter we haven’t really seen yet this year!

roanoke

