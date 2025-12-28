Today will stay warm while tomorrow has a bitter end

ROANOKE, Va. – Much like yesterday, our temperatures will remain above average but just slightly cooler. Warmer weather will bleed into Monday morning; that said it is not here to last.

temps

Monday morning will continue the warm temperature trend. These temperatures will quickly get shoved out of the way by a strong cold front.

mon

The cold front is expected to push through early Monday morning and will have some showers riding along side of it. Once it exits the region, it will leave behind dry air and cold conditions.

mon 4 am

By Tuesday, temperatures will shift from being above average to below average. These temperatures will be accompanied by some hefty wind gusts, mainly overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

tues

With the combined chilling temperatures and strong wind gusts, the wind chill will reach the single digits and even the negatives in some areas. These drastic temperatures will start late Monday evening and continue through the early hours of Tuesday.

tues 6 am

After many weeks of roller coaster weather, we will finally see more normal temperatures arrive on Wednesday; just in time for NYE!

With that, make sure you still dress warm for any New Year festivities you have planned!

roanoke

