Blustery and cold end to 2025!

ROANOKE, Va. – The last Monday of 2025 will bring a big drop in temperatures and blustery winds!

A colder pattern will hold through the end of the year.

Headlines (WSLS 2025)

Today, we are in what is called a “non-diurnal temperature pattern.” This means that we hit our high temperatures very early this morning, and in the wake of a cold front, temperatures will plummet during the day with wind speeds increasing rapidly.

10 to 10 (WSLS 2025)

We have both High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories in place today. Areas located in the Warning will see gusts up to 60 MPH, counties with an Advisory could see winds up to 50 MPH.

Current Wind Alerts (WSLS 2025)

In the wake of this cold front that has caused the cold and blustery weather, we will see much drier conditions and clear skies! However, high winds will stay in place through noon Tuesday.

Futurecast (WSLS 2025)

After showers end this morning, we will stay dry until this upcoming Saturday!