A cold, windy night ahead

High winds and weather alerts are top of mind for tonight and Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Say goodbye to the damp start to the day—blustery winds have taken over in Southwest and Central Virginia as a powerful cold front has pushed through the region. Gusts between 35-55 mph have been commonplace this afternoon. These blustery conditions are expected to linger through Monday evening and continue overnight, with wind gusts likely to remain elevated into midday Tuesday.

The wind alerts are important for anyone planning to be out and about, so take extra caution if you’re traveling or spending extended time outside. Wind chills (feel-lie temperatures) tonight and early tomorrow could be below zero in the mountains!

Short term forecast

Tonight will be dry, albeit very cold under mostly clear skies. And Tuesday will be mainly sunny all day long. However, it will be breezy and chilly with highs only reaching the mid-to-upper 30s.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day forecast

Planning to ring in 2026 with some outdoor fun? Well, New Year’s Eve (Wednesday) will be dry as clouds slowly thicken through the day. It will remain breezy at times on Wednesday as highs will reach the middle 40s. Temperatures will fall into the 30s during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Skies will be variably cloudy as we ring in 2026 with some mountain snow showers possible. Most of the snowflakes will fall in West Virginia, but a few may make into parts of the NRV and Highlands Wednesday night. If you’re heading outside to welcome in 2026, be sure to bundle up!

New Year’s Day will be partly sunny with temperatures pretty close to average, topping out in the middle 40s. We should see more clouds west and more sun east on the first day of 2026.

Long term forecast

Temperatures will stay in the middle 40s through the weekend. And while most days will be dry, a few rain showers are possible on Saturday. It is possible that the higher elevations start off Saturday morning with a light wintry mix for a bit too, but temperatures will warm up pretty quickly allowing for the main precipitation type to be plain rain on Saturday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast late this week through the weekend.

