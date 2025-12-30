Warmer Friday, cold again Saturday

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – The blue skies and sunshine returned for many of us on New Year’s Day! But it was pretty cool outside...and the winds were still a factor. However, the winds did weaken late this afternoon and should not be a factor tonight. We will see a small increase in cloud cover tonight with lows in the lower 30s.

And Friday looks warmer! Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s! A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast with perhaps more clouds west and more sun east...and more sun early and more clouds later. Friday is dry but the wind will again increase a bit after sunrise. So, we will be breezy at times on Friday.

Weekend forecast

We have been watching a low pressure system all week long, but earlier in the week it looked to stay south of us only providing a few showers south. That has changed. Now Saturday is looking gloomy, colder, and wetter. Passing showers are in the forecast to begin the weekend and it is possible that the rain mixes with sleet and freezing rain too. So, yes, we will need to monitor the chance for a wintry mix at times on Saturday. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s.

Sunday looks much nicer to be outside. It will be brighter, warmer, and dry to close out the weekend. We will turn mostly sunny on Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 40s.

Looking ahead to a warmer work week

Next week looks quite warm...especially after Monday! We’ll start the work week off with temperatures near normal (upper 40s), but after that the mercury will skyrocket. We’ll hit the middle 50s on Tuesday, near 60 on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but pop-up rain showers may come into play on Hump Day and/or Thursday of next week.

