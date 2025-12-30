Chilly and windy start for Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our air temperatures have certainly made for a FRIDGID start! Our feels-like temperatures have plummeted into the teens, single digits, and even a few spots below zero this morning!

This morning is the perfect time for the big coat, mittens, and hat!

Wind Chill Current as of 5:30 AM (WSLS 2025)

The chilly feel when you step outside is partly due to our high wind gusts, but also because of a dip in the jet stream. Our overall setup today brings below-average temperatures up and down the East Coast.

Tuesday Setup (WSLS 2025)

For those looking forward to the end of the windy weather, you will love the start of 2026! We will finally see the wind gusts decreasing towards the weekend.

Wind Daily (WSLS 2025)