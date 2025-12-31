Cold Winds And Mountain Flurries: Your Forecast Into New Year’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – It has been a quiet start to the last day of 2025, with cold temperatures and windy weather.

Our headlines for the day show the cold start is followed by a blustery afternoon and the potential for a few flurries flying overnight!

New Year's Eve Headlines (WSLS 2025)

Our temperature setup today looks a bit closer to average than what we saw on Tuesday. Highs in the mid-40s put us a few degrees below average. We are in good company! Much of the mid-Atlantic and southeast is trending a bit closer to average temperatures as we head into 2026.

Today's Setup (WSLS 2025)

Tonight is when we switch things up. After a cool and clear day, clouds will increase ahead of a clipper system bringing accumulating snowfall to portions of the western slopes of the mountains of West Virginia. This upslope snow machine will bring a few flakes to the NRV, where we can’t rule out a dusting. The remainder of our viewing area will stay dry.

Futurecast (WSLS 2025)

In the wake of this disturbance, we will have a quick dip in temperatures on Thursday before we resume with a warming trend into the first full week of 2026!

Have a happy and safe New Year!