What to expect as we close out 2025 and begin 2026

Bundle up for the New Year’s festivities tonight

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking a quick-moving clipper system that’s expected to bring some changes to Southwest and Central Virginia. Clouds have returned this afternoon and some clouds will stick around tonight. Most areas will see little to no precipitation tonight, but the mountains will be the exception where some snow showers will be possible from midnight on. A light accumulation is possible in spots of the NRV and Highlands. While places closer to the West Virginia mountains, such as Snowshoe, are forecast to receive between 4 and 8 inches! The snow showers will be pretty brief and should be gone quickly by sunrise.

Temperatures will slip into the middle 30s on this New Year’s Eve, so it will be chilly and breezy for any outdoor festivities. Please make sure to bundle up! Want to capture your New Year’s Eve scene? Pin your weather photos at wsls.com/pinit.

New Year’s Day further into 2026

We’ll begin 2026 with more sun east and more clouds west...overall a partly sunny New Year’s Day. It will remain quite breezy and chilly with highs in the low-to-mid 40s. Friday will be variably cloudy and warmer with highs around 50.

A weak disturbance will move to the south of us on Saturday, keeping most of the rain in the Carolinas. But we will be on the northern fringe of the moisture bringing areas south of 460 a few showers to start the weekend. Otherwise, Saturday will be mainly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s on Sunday but we will be dry with more sun to end the weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the 50s next week! Highs Monday through Wednesday will range between 51-57 degrees. Monday will continue to see mostly sunny skies, but more clouds may move in on Tuesday and Wednesday. A couple of rain showers will be possible on Tuesday in the mountains.

