A rainy start to the day leads to a warm and dry week ahead!

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Perhelion! Though we will not see any noticable effects in the weather today, it is a day to mark in our revolution around the sun!

The rain started early this morning and will come and go throughout a majority of the day. By sunset, the rain will have mostly ended and begin the start of a dry period.

There will not be much variety in today’s temperatures between 10 am and 10 pm. Temperatures will be slightly below average but decently normal for this time in January.

Between about 4-5 pm we will see our daily high temperature. Over the next couple days, this temperature will increase and we will start to see above average conditions.

As a high pressure system takes over early tomorrow morning, dry conditions will come into play and last through a majority of the week.

We will continue to see a warming trend and could see temperatures get up to 20 degrees above average by the end of the week.