Today remains chilly, but tomorrow starts our warm up

ROANOKE, Va. – We started this morning very chilly, but will warm up as we head into the afternoon hours.

Once we start dropping back into more frigid conditions, that will be the last time for the next couple days the temperatures will drop below freezing.

today

The high for the day is going to be very seasonable, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the board.

Areas in the piedmont region will be seeing the warmest of temperatures, with Danville and South Boston seeing the highest of 52 degrees.

today

Today will be calm even with our chilly temperatures. The wind will be a tad gusty at times, mainly around the early afternoon, but no need to fret.

roanoke

Tomorrow will be the start of our warm up and Tuesday will really up the ante on temperatures. After that, our daily highs will mostly be in the 60s throughout the remainder of the week.

Thursday evening a few showers are possible and will last on and off through the night into Friday. More rain chances come Saturday and are expected to last a majority of the day.

Overall, a warm and dry week is ahead, so make the most of it!