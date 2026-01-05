Feeling like spring this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Kids return to school across the region Monday morning. Here’s what you need to know before you send them on their way. It will be cold out there with temperatures warming above normal by the afternoon.
The low and mid 50s return Monday, with partly cloudy skies sticking around for most of the day.
Monday night’s lows will be on the warmer side thanks to some cloud cover and warmer air funneling in from the south.
Speaking of warmth, it moves in from the west as we go day by day this week. Below is a look at where warmer-than-average temperatures will be seen across the country.
Thursday brings 60s and 70s to the majority of the eastern half of the country.
The warm theme continues as we close out the work week. These temperatures are reminiscent of Spring and not so much the middle of winter.
Another front pushes in to close out the work week. This will bring hit-and-miss rain showers to the region as we head into the weekend. Temperatures also return near normal to close out this upcoming weekend.
