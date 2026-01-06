Spring-like feel continues for the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting off cloudy for a lot of the region as clouds will come and go for the remainder of the morning. Temperatures are a bit warmer as a result, with winds continuing to push in out of the Southwest.

This Morning

Most of Southwest Virginia gets up near 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures

Temperatures are ticking up across the country. Only one location in the Northeast is expected to see below-normal temperatures on Tuesday. Everywhere else will see near-normal or well-above-normal warmth.

This theme continues through the rest of the week.

Temps Increasing

Cloud cover declines as we head into the evening. Mostly clear skies are expected to build in by sunrise on Wednesday morning.

Forecast

Thanks to winds out of the south, our overnight lows will be quite warm to begin our Wednesday.

Tonight

As the warmth continues, the chance for rain grows. Two areas of low pressure will linger from Thursday night to Saturday night across the mid-Atlantic.

Once the rain passes, near normal temperatures, windy conditions, and partly cloudy skies return.

Frontal System

