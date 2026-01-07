Spring-Like Day Today, Cold Air Returns Next Week

ROANOKE, Va. – As you are headed out the door this morning, you may only need a light jacket! Temperatures are very mild. We will quickly warm up into the 60s by noon and reach a high of 63 degrees.

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

We are in good company with our above-average temperatures! Most of the lower 48 is dealing with the warmth today. We will remain in this pattern for a few days before our next cold front arrives on Saturday.

Temperature Setup (WSLS 2026)

Thanks to an exiting cold front and high pressure filling into the area this morning, today will be another breezy one with wind gusts reaching as high as 30 MPH and subsiding by late evening.

Wind Hourly (WSLS 2026)

As high pressure settles over the area and wind speeds eventually calm down, our high temperatures today will reach anywhere from 17 to 18 degrees above average! It will be a fantastic day to get outside!

HIghs Today (WSLS 2026)

Our 7 Day forecast has us remaining in the 60s for the next few days until our next cold front arrives Saturday. Overnight from Saturday to Sunday, our temperatures will plummet from the 60s into the 40s!