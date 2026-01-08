Mild Weather Today, But Showers Return Soon!

ROANOKE, Va. – Today will be another warm January day! Highs across Southwest Virginia will reach around 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Although we will be on the warmer side, clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our Friday weather maker.

Headlines (WSLS 2026)

The temperature setup we are seeing today is still significantly above average for much of the East Coast, Great Lakes, and Southeast.

Overall Setup (WSLS 2026)

Our next system, combined with the warm air mass, will bring the potential for strong to severe storms in portions of Texas and Oklahoma this morning. This is the same system that will bring our rainfall to the region both Friday and Saturday.

Storm Potential AM (WSLS 2026)

That same cold front will reach our area on Friday and bring the potential for widespread rain back into the forecast. These showers are much needed in our area, as much of the region is under a moderate drought status.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

This system will linger through early Sunday morning and completely exit by Monday. In the wake of this system, we will see a sharp drop in temperatures, falling from the 60s to the 40s on Sunday!