Much-Needed Soaking Rain Is On The Way

ROANOKE, Va. – While we have been dry early this morning, that will change later on in the morning! This weekend will be one where you need to keep the umbrella handy.

Once this next system exits, we will have a drastic drop in temperatures in the wake of a cold front.

Headlines (WSLS 2026)

As you are headed out the door this morning, grab the umbrella or rain jacket! Rain will begin around 9-10 AM and not fully exit the region until Saturday morning.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, Sunday afternoon and early evening will be your best bet!

Out the Door (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows this next weathermaker bringing widespread showers that will overtake the area around 12-1 PM. Several boundaries will pass by, bringing that constant scattered shower activity.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

We are still looking at a very similar picture both Saturday morning and evening. It will not be until very early Sunday morning that we wrap up the rainfall.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

The total rainfall accumulation is exactly what we need to see! The majority of Southwest Virginia will see at least half an inch to an inch of rain, and Southside is looking to see a quarter to a half inch of rain.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Our drought monitor, just updated Thursday morning, shows a grim picture. Both the Southside and Lynchburg Zones are included in a Severe Drought status, with the remainder of our viewing area either in that Moderate Drought status or just abnormally dry.

Drought Monitor (WSLS 2026)

Our rainy pattern does end early Sunday morning! We will settle into our next pattern, which will be very cold and clear, until we resume with rain chances next Wednesday.