Lots Of Sunshine To Start Off The Workweek!

ROANOKE, Va. – After a very mild Friday, a big change is in store for Monday. Highs today will be average for this time of year, but much colder in comparison to what we experienced just 48 hours ago.

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

As you are headed out the door this morning, you are going to want the big coat. scarf and mittens! Not only are our temperatures on the colder side, but gusty winds will make it feel even cooler.

Wind Chill as of 5AM (WSLS 2026)

We are in good company in this blast of cold air! Much of the Southeast will be experiencing the return of this cold air mass after a mild end to last week.

Temp Setup (WSLS 2026)

This afternoon, as the clouds burn off and mostly sunny skies prevail, we will continue with our dry and cool pattern, and highs will return to average for this time of year.

Highs Today (WSLS 2026)

Our 7-day forecast will bring us back into the mid-50s both Tuesday and Wednesday, until a major drop in