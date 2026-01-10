Rain will linger through the day giving us some much needed moisture

ROANOKE, Va. – We remain in drought conditions and are in dire need of some rain through the region; luckily, some rain is on the way.

That said, even though the rain is expected to last a majority of the day, it will likely not be enough to get us out of this dry situation.

recent

We are currently seeing the effects from a warm front and will continue to see them over the next couple hours. As the low pressure shifts further towards our region, we will begin to see the cold front take over.

sat 9 am

By this afternoon, the cold front will come in full force to provide a couple rumbles of thunder as well as some heavy rain.

Though our ground desperately needs this moisture, the rate at which the rain will be falling may cause the potential to see some light flash-flooding; especially on roadways and bridges.

sat 4pm

The temperatures today will not vary too much and will remain above normal. Our daily high will come just ahead of those afternoon storms and quickly cool off overnight into Sunday morning.

today

The whole region can expect temperatures in the 50s and above. Danville and South Boston will see the warmest of temperatures with highs in the upper 60s.

This will be the last time, at least for the next couple days that well above average temperatures are in play.

today

Sunday is seeming to be pretty dry with the exception for a few snow flakes scattered across the region, but should remain mostly in the Highlands. It is also looking to be very windy, so make sure you’re ready to hold onto your hat!

Monday and Tuesday we will return to dry weather and will breifly start to warm up yet again, but will return to seeing rain and snow odds on Wednesday.

Try to stay dry today!