Wind Advisories Issue Across Region with Gusts Up to 50 mph

ROANOKE, Va. – Several wind advisories have been issued across a majority of the region stating that 15 to 25 mph winds and wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

This is enough to cause branches and limbs to blow down as well as cause unsecured objects to blow around. It is possible that this results in some power outages.

The winds will peak this afternoon and should start to die down by 10 pm this evening; that said, the advisories are in effect from 6 am this morning until midnight tonight.

Accompanying this wind will be a few snow showers across the area. Most will see trace to no accumulation from this, with the exception of Greenbrier and Pocahotas counties.

These areas could see between 2-4 inches of snow, great news for those skiing in Snowshoe today!

The highs today will be muct cooler than yesterday, bringing us back to more seasonable conditions. It will feel chilly at times, especially with the added wind, so make sure you grab a jacket on your way out today.

Monday and Tuesday will be mild and start to trend slightly warmer just ahead of some more rain/snow odds on Wednesday and Thursday. These odds are leaning towards more rain as of now, but is very subject to change.