Your Out The Door Forecast Is Cold & Clear!

ROANOKE, Va. – Today is a layering day! We start off cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s and end up this afternoon back in mid 50s.

School Bus Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Recommended Videos

While we will be a few degrees above average for this time of year, the cold air is knocking on our door during mid-week. This is all because of a cold front that will pass through the area during the day Wednesday. This front will bring the colder air mass, but also bring our next best chance for precipitation.

Temperature Setup (WSLS 2026)

We are dry all day today, but our next weather maker will arrive early Wednesday morning. Our precipitation types will vary throughout the day, starting with rain showers in portions of the Highlands Zone with a few flurries mixed in for the higher elevations.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

As the shower and wintry mix activity moves through the region during the day on Wednesday, after sunset, our precipitation type will change once again and switch to an all-snowfall type for the Highland Zone and northern portions of the New River Valley.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Both the Lynchburg and Southside Zones will stay mostly dry on Wednesday, with the accumulating snowfall for the NRV and Highlands Zones amounting to a dusting to just under an inch. This will not be an impactful event, but could cause a few slick patches in the NRV as well as the Highlands Zones, so be sure to take things slow Thursday morning!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Looking ahead, before this next weather-maker, we will remain in the 50s both today and tomorrow, before taking a turn into the 30s on Thursday.