Bitter Cold & High Winds Today!

ROANOKE, Va. – cooler-than-average

Radar Current as of 6:05 AM (WSLS 2026)

Recommended Videos

As these flurries exit this morning, the cold air will still settle into the area. Be sure to bundle up as you head out the door this morning, as our high temperature will not break the freezing point today.

Out The Door Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Our cold temperatures feel much colder than the actual value due to blustery winds. Wind gusts will reach anywhere from 35 to 45 MPH this afternoon. Hold onto your hats!

Wind Gusts Current as of 6:05 AM (WSLS 2026)

Highs today will be anywhere from 14 to 17 degrees below average for this time of year. This cooler-than-average pattern will last through the weekend and into next week as well.

Highs Today (WSLS 2026)