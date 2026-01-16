Another Clipper System & A Cold Snap Ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – As you head out the door this morning, another cold and windy day is on deck! Be sure to bundle up this morning!

Bus Stop Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Recommended Videos

Moving into MLK Jr. Weekend, we will deal with a few flurries and mixed precipitation as a clipper passes through Saturday and early Sunday morning, but Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday will be completely dry and sunny!

MLK Weekend (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows wintry precip beginning around 1 AM Saturday morning, then overspreading portions of the Highlands, NRV, and Southern Roanoke Valley. This will not make for widespread accumulations, but will bring a dusting to the NRV and potentially the southern Roanoke Valley. The western slopes of the mountains of WV could see anywhere from 1-3″, and the remainder of the highlands zone will pick up a dusting to an inch.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

In the wake of this system, we dry out for the first half of next week with cold temperatures settling in!