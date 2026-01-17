Cold front pushes through giving us all sorts of January Weather

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold morning begins this day, but we will warm up a decent amount and see tempratures get into the upper 40s for most of us.

temps

As we start this frigid morning off, a few of us are seeing some rain, snow, and wintry mix. That said, we are already seeing a big loss in that moisture.

sat 7 am

In the next few hours, a brief dry period will take over and we will mainly be seeing overcast skies from this.

This dryness is with the exception of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, who could see a bit more snow come from this.

sat 3 pm

There will be yet another spread of winter weather early tomorrow morning that give everyone a short period of precipitation, whether that be a dusting of snow or some light rain.

sun 4 am

Southside will see most of the precipitation from this event as they could see some dusting continue into the afternoon.

This system will start to wrap up tomorrow evening and be the start of a dry couple days.

sun 1pm

As for accumulation amounts, next to nothing. Most areas will see a dusting, but will be less than an inch if more than that.

mon 8 am

With this morning’s cold front as well as another one coming on Monday, we will see much colder temperatures as well as some hefty wind gusts, specifically in the New River Valley.

sun/mon

After today we will not see the 40s for our temperatures until Wednesday; and with today’s extra atmospheric moisture, it would be best to keep that jacket handy for the next bit!

Looking ahead at this weekend, some models are showing yet another chance for snow. That being said, there are differing scenarios and it is still a bit far out to determine the odds, so stay with your local Weather Authority for updates!

roanoke

For more weather updates and the latest radar, visit WSLS.com/weather or download our weather app.