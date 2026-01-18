Cold Front Brings Cooler Temps; Snowfall Tapers Off

ROANOKE, Va. – Due to the cold front passage yesterday, today will be much cooler, with high temperatures only getting into the upper 30s at max.

As for the snow, most of it will back off by this afternoon with the exception of parts of Southside, who will see it dissipate later in the day.

Accumulation amounts are still looking very light across the region. Though most areas will see a dusting, it is likely that some will miss out on today’s snowfall.

That said, even if your neighborhood does not see precipitation today, roads still have a chance at being slick; so be careful if you are traveling!

Today the wind gusts will start to pick up and get stronger as we head into the early portion of this week. New River Valley will see the strongest of these winds, giving them some brutal wind chill temperatures.

Sunshine will return tomorrow, but our temperatures will remain colder than average. They will slowly creep back into more seasonable temperatures.

Another weather-maker comes this weekend bringing more precipitation, but the precip. type is still to be determined. As of now, a mix of rain and snow is expected.

Stay tuned with your local Weather Authority for updates!

