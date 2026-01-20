Weather Authority Alert Day Issued for Saturday January 24, Sunday, Jan. 25

After a relatively quiet start to January, this weekend looks likely to bring in a quite hefty winter storm.

Watching it closely

WHAT WE KNOW-

The setup of this storm is similar to past major winter weather events we’ve experienced. We’ll have cold air locked in from the north, and ample moisture flowing in from the south.

Weather models are also (mostly) consistent, with significant snowfall totals across the board when comparing the different models. Usually when models are consistent this far out, it’s a sign that a winter event is more likely than not to come to fruition.

Odds are, we’ll end up seeing some kind of winter weather this weekend.

WHAT WE DO NOT KNOW-

The exact totals of snowfall range within the area. Most models are putting out at least 10″ for our area. HOWEVER, given that we are still 5 days out, we’ll likely get a clearer picture as to how much snow we could receive as the cold air from the north begins moving south.

The timing of this storm is also something to watch. This for sure is going to be a weekend event. That’s known. However, whether this storm starts early Saturday or late Saturday is what needs some ironing out. From a preliminary standpoint, I’d say there is a better chance of the first flakes falling towards the second half of the day Saturday.

BOTTOM LINE-

Whether we get 10 inches of snow or 20 inches of snow, at the end of the day it’s going to be an impactful storm. It’s also going to be bitterly cold, which will lead to snow likely sticking around for some time.

Make sure you’re preparing in advance for this storm, as it will be better safe than sorry by the time the storm arrives.