More snow is on the way!

More snowy scenes beginning tomorrow and lasting into Saturday night

ROANOKE, Va. – Get ready, because Southwest and Central Virginia are heading into a wintry stretch. Some of us could see flurries/snow showers popping up as early as midday Friday, especially for those in the NRV and Southern Highlands. The bigger story, though, is that main batch of snow expected to move in later Friday night and last into Saturday evening.

More south, less north is the general expectation right now, so Southside locations will see more snow than the Highlands...opposite of what you’d normally think. So, Halifax and Pittsylvania Cos. will see 4-7″ of snow while Hot Springs may only see a coating-1. And areas outside of our viewing area (eastern Virginia and eastern NC for example) will see more snow than us. The winter storm will eventually turn into a nor’easter and move towards New England after impacting the mid-Atlantic.

And the cold air will stick around too

The cold isn’t letting up soon. Lows tonight and tomorrow night will fall into the middle teens. But Saturday night and Sunday night will drop into the single digits and 10s. And wind chills could be as frigid as -20 come Sunday morning, especially in the mountains. Extreme Cold Warnings are in effect for everyone from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Temperatures may climb into the mid-to-upper 30s mid-to-late next week...below normal yes, but not as frigid.

Looking ahead

We should see increasing sunshine on Sunday and we will still be dry on Monday. More clouds will move in on Tuesday with Wednesday perhaps having the best chance for light precipitation next week in the form of a rain/snow mix.

Want to share your snow photos or videos? Pin them at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/!