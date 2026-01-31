Snow for some, frigid for everyone

Coastal low impacts

ROANOKE, Va. – While some of us had snow showers and flurries today into tonight, more snow is coming late tonight into Saturday as a low pressure system offshore throws a little moisture our way. The track is a little farther east which means the amount of snow we see will be less than thought 24 hours ago. We are going to see 2-5″ of snow in southern parts of Southside and southern parts of the NRV. Up in the Highlands and southern Shenandoah, we may see little to nothing (0-1″). The snow we do see will taper off Saturday evening. But behind that low, we will get a reinforcing shot of cold air.

This coastal low will have MUCH bigger impacts on eastern Virginia and the central and eastern Carolinas.

Saturday is shaping up to be the snowiest part of the weekend if you’re in the southern parts of the region, so keep an eye on the radar and share your winter photos at WSLS.com/PinIt.

End of weekend and early next week

Sunday will be dry as skies turn mostly sunny. But, it will blustery! Gusts over 30-40 mph will be possible and it will cold too with highs in the mid-to-upper 20s. And all that means we’ll be talking about wind chills. When we wake up Sunday morning, feel-like temperatures may be -20 in the parts of the mountains. Farther east it will either feel a little below zero or in the single digits. For that reason, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Watch for the entire area for late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Please bundle up and take good care of yourself, bring pets inside, and keep an eye on the elderly.

Monday and Tuesday look dry too with Monday seeing a little more sun than Tuesday. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold with highs in the middle 30s on Monday...and some of us get close to 40 (!) on Tuesday.

More wintry weather later next week?

But, we’ll need to watch Wednesday closely. Right now we will call for a rain/snow mix as temperatures will reach the middle 30s. And even Friday will have the chance for a mixed bag of weather. So, two system bear monitoring as we go into next week. Regardless, after that little warm up early in the week, we will turn colder again late on.